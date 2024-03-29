Sindh Govt to Rename 4 Districts of Karachi

In a significant administrative move, the Sindh government has announced plans to rename four districts within the Karachi Division. This decision, reported by the 24NewsHd TV channel, aims to reflect a more localized approach to district nomenclature and is expected to resonate positively with residents.

According to details, the Karachi West District will undergo a name change and be referred to as the Orangi District, reflecting a shift towards adopting more localized naming conventions.

Likewise, the Karachi Central District is slated to be renamed as the Nazimabad District, a move anticipated to resonate positively with residents.

Continuing with this initiative, the Karachi East District will be rebranded as the Gulshan District, while the Karachi South District will be simplified to just the Karachi District.

Authorities have opted to maintain the existing names of Malir District, Korangi District, and Kemari District as part of this renaming process.

As the Sindh government embarks on this initiative to rename districts within the Karachi Division, it underscores the importance of cultural identity and community representation in administrative decisions. By embracing localized naming conventions, authorities are paving the way for stronger connections between residents and their neighborhoods. As these changes take effect, Karachiites can look forward to a renewed sense of identity and belonging within their respective districts.