Pak Rupee Rises 8th Day in a Row Against US Dollar to End the Week

The Pakistani rupee gained further ground 8th day in a row against the US Dollar after opening trade at 278 in the interbank market.

It was bullish against the greenback today.

The interbank rate stayed at 278 most of the day before closing at the 277 level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were in the 277-278 level today.

The PKR appreciated by 0.03 percent to close at 277.9 after gaining eight paisas against the dollar today.

ALSO READ SIFC’s Ambitions For Semiconductor Manufacturing A Bit Unrealistic

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 2.83 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 51.70 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 95.70 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen today, the PKR gained eight paisas today.

The PKR was green against some of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It gained two paisas against the UAE Dirham (AED), two paisas against the Saudi Riyal (SAR), and 44 paisas against the Euro (EUR).

Meanwhile it lost 16 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD), 28 paisas against the British Pound (GBP), and 68 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) in today’s interbank currency market.