Govt to Classify Cars With 2,000KM Mileage As New For Imports

The federal government has addressed a key issue at Customs counters by altering regulations on vehicle imports whereby imported vehicles with up to 2,000 KM mileage will now be classified as new cars.

The government has amended the Import Policy Order 2022 to extend the permissible mileage for imported vehicles from 500 KM to 2,000 KM. Previously, imported cars were considered new if they had a mileage of 500 KM.

The decision to revise the import policy stems from challenges faced in importing specialized vehicles from China, which often carry 800-1,500 KM mileage before reaching Pakistan.

While commercial import of used cars remains banned, this adjustment aims to balance trade and avoid getting blocked by Customs officers at ports.

Meanwhile, the government has permitted through SRO 433(1) 2024 the export of flour manufactured from wheat imported solely for export purposes under the Export Facilitation Scheme, 2021. This decision aims to meet the increased demand for flour in neighboring countries while also addressing domestic wheat consumption.