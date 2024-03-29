News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Govt to Classify Cars With 2,000KM Mileage As New For Imports

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 29, 2024 | 1:05 pm

The federal government has addressed a key issue at Customs counters by altering regulations on vehicle imports whereby imported vehicles with up to 2,000 KM mileage will now be classified as new cars.

The government has amended the Import Policy Order 2022 to extend the permissible mileage for imported vehicles from 500 KM to 2,000 KM. Previously, imported cars were considered new if they had a mileage of 500 KM.

ALSO READ

The decision to revise the import policy stems from challenges faced in importing specialized vehicles from China, which often carry 800-1,500 KM mileage before reaching Pakistan.

While commercial import of used cars remains banned, this adjustment aims to balance trade and avoid getting blocked by Customs officers at ports.

Meanwhile, the government has permitted through SRO 433(1) 2024 the export of flour manufactured from wheat imported solely for export purposes under the Export Facilitation Scheme, 2021. This decision aims to meet the increased demand for flour in neighboring countries while also addressing domestic wheat consumption.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>