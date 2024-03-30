Punjab to Monitor Electronic Media With Artificial Intelligence

In a significant stride towards modernizing media monitoring practices, Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab Rubina Afzal has announced plans to implement artificial intelligence (AI) for the monitoring of electronic media channels, alongside the development of Punjab’s inaugural cyber advertising policy.

Afzal made these remarks during her visit to the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publication (DEMP) and the Press Information Department’s (PID) Cyber Wing in Islamabad.

During the visit, Afzal conducted a comprehensive inspection of the DEMP Central Monitoring Unit, Data Storage Centre, and PID’s Electronic Media Dashboard. She was accompanied by DEMP Director General (DG) Imrana Wazir and PID Cyber Wing’s DG Waqar Siddiqui.

PID officials provided Afzal with a briefing on electronic media and social media monitoring.

Addressing the gathering, DGPR Punjab highlighted the integration of electronic media monitoring with contemporary needs, emphasizing plans to leverage AI for this purpose.

Punjab’s endeavor to deploy AI for electronic media monitoring and develop a cyber advertising policy exemplifies its commitment to embracing innovation and leveraging technology for effective governance and communication.

As the region pioneers these initiatives, it sets a precedent for leveraging AI to navigate the complexities of the digital age and ensure the integrity and relevance of media monitoring practices in an increasingly digitized world.