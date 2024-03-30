Public Holiday Announced in Punjab Next Week

The provincial government of Punjab has notified a public holiday for the Christian community on April 1, 2024, on the occasion of “Day after Easter.”

“It is notified for general information that a Public Holiday shall be observed on 15 April 2024 (Monday) on account of the “Day after Easter” only for Christian Community throughout the province,” read the notification.

ALSO READ Govt Okays Installation of Smart Meters to Curb Electricity Theft

Earlier, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif had announced financial support for the community on the occasion of Easter. According to the announcement, each Christian family across the 36 districts of Punjab will receive Rs. 5,000.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has instructed district administrations to ensure transparent distribution of the Easter grant.

Holidays in Sindh

The Sindh government has also notified two public holidays in the first week of April across the province. In a notification, the provincial government announced April 1st as a public holiday for the Christian community on the occasion of ”Day After Easter.”

ALSO READ Valuable Goods Stolen From Mohammad Hafeez’s Suitcase During New York to Lahore Flight

In another notification, the government declared a public holiday to commemorate the 45th Martyrdom of the former Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, across the province on Thursday, April 4, 2024.