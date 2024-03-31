Shahrukh Rohilla Appointed as Director of Channel & Strategy at Xiaomi Pakistan

Xiaomi Pakistan, a renowned global technology brand dedicated to revolutionizing the smart life experience with affordable yet premium-quality consumer electronics, is excited to unveil a major change in its leadership structure.

This announcement comes as part of Xiaomi’s strategic vision for growth and evolution within the dynamic Pakistani market. With a steadfast commitment to providing innovative and accessible technology solutions to consumers across

Pakistan, Xiaomi reaffirms its position as a leading force in the country’s burgeoning tech landscape. Xiaomi Pakistan is delighted to announce the appointment of Shahrukh Rohilla as the Director of Channel & Strategy, marking a significant milestone in the company’s strategic leadership team.

In his new role, Shahrukh will play a pivotal role in shaping the direction of sales channels, distribution management, and overall market and pricing strategies tailored to the Pakistani market & will be reporting to Country Head Mr. Chai Lijiu.

With over 15 years of extensive managerial experience spanning across technology, distribution, and supply chain logistics sectors, Shahrukh Rohilla brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Xiaomi Pakistan. Prior to joining Xiaomi, Shahrukh held key leadership positions at renowned companies such as Samsung, IBM, Muller & Phipps, and A.P. Moller Maersk. His diverse background encompasses strategic sales management, go-to-market strategy formulation, and optimization of supply chain and logistics operations across various industry verticals.

At Xiaomi, Shahrukh will leverage his rich industry experience to drive the company’s sales channels and distribution strategies, ensuring effective market penetration and sustained growth. His deep understanding of market dynamics and consumer behaviour will enable him to spearhead initiatives aimed at enhancing product management practices and devising competitive pricing strategies tailored to meet the evolving needs of Pakistani consumers.

Commenting on his appointment, Shahrukh Rohilla expressed his excitement, stating, “I am honoured to join Xiaomi Pakistan, a company known for its innovation and commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers. I am eager to contribute to Xiaomi’s continued success in Pakistan by focusing on strategic Business management and market expansion initiatives.”

With Shahrukh Rohilla assuming the role of Director of Channel & Strategy, Xiaomi Pakistan is poised to strengthen its position as a preferred choice for consumers seeking high-quality, innovative technology products. His strategic leadership and vision will drive Xiaomi’s growth trajectory in Pakistan, solidifying its position as a market leader in the region.