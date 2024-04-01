FBR’s Tajir Dost Feature Goes Live on Tax Asaan App

The unregistered traders and shopkeepers can now easily access the new Tajir Dost module of the Tax Asaan App for registration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

In this regard, the FBR has activated the new Tajir Dost module of the Tax Asaan App, which traders/shopkeepers can easily use from their mobile phones.

The shopkeepers/traders would be required to apply for registration to obtain a National Tax Number Certificate through the Tax Asaan App, FBR’s portal, or FBR’s Tax Facilitation Centers by April 30, 2024.

Under the Tax Asaan App, one of the new user-friendly modules is “Tajir Dost”. “Tajir Dost” is live and active for traders in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Peshawar. In the next phase, more cities will be added to the scheme.

The Tajir Dost module of the Tax Asaan App would be used by the “shopkeeper” including wholesaler, dealer, retailer, manufacturer-cum retailer, importer-cum-retailer, or such person who combines the activity of retail and wholesale with any other business activity or other person in the supply chain of goods.