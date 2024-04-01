Google Pixel 8’s Scrolling Issue Will Not be Fixed Until Android 15

Google Pixel 8 owners have been facing scrolling issues on their phones, which causes random stutters while the screen is moving, akin to the previous generation of Pixel phones. While Google has already acknowledged the issue, it will still be a while before the issue is fixed.

This is because the search engine giant has said that a fix for the scrolling issue is not coming until Android 15, meaning Google Pixel 8 owners will have to wait a while, which is unfortunate since scrolling issues have existed on Pixel phones for years.

Hundreds of comments from Pixel owners, particularly those using Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, have congregated on a year-old thread on the Issue Tracker, highlighting intermittent stuttering experienced with the devices. This issue seems to persist both on a system level and within third-party applications, significantly impacting the overall user experience.

Despite the unresolved nature of the issue at present, Google has provided insight into its efforts via the thread. The company stated its commitment to addressing the stuttering and scrolling problem experienced on Pixel 8 and earlier models with the forthcoming Android release. It is presumed that this release refers to Android 15, as reported by Android Police.

So far, we have only received two developer previews of the upcoming Android 15 OS update, meaning the final release is still a few months away, even for Pixel phones, which get the update before everyone else. Android 15 is expected to launch alongside the Pixel 9 series in October this year. As always, it will arrive on Pixel phones before reaching other OEMs a few months later.