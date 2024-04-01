Karachi Commissioner Bans Kite Flying With Section 144

On Saturday, the Karachi commissioner imposed a ban on both the sale and flying of kites in the metropolitan. The decision was made following various injuries caused by loose kite strings.

The ban on the making, sale, and flying of kites has been enforced under Section 144 CrPC across the city, effective from March 30 to May 29.

ALSO READ Govt Drops Petrol Bomb Ahead of Eid

Recent incidents of injuries caused by these loose metal strings have led authorities to implement the ban to ensure public safety.

A 20-year-old man named Awais was hospitalized on March 27 after sustaining a severe injury from a loose kite string in the Azizabad area of Karachi. According to the police statement, Awais was riding a motorbike when he got entangled in the kite string.

Following the tragic death of a young man in Faisalabad due to a kite string incident, the Punjab police have intensified their crackdown on kite flying across the province.

ALSO READ OpenAI’s Voice Engine Can Clone Your Voice Within 15 Seconds

In response to these incidents, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered authorities to take strict action against the production, sale, and purchase of chemicals used in kite flying.