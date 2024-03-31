Govt Drops Petrol Bomb Ahead of Eid

The newly elected federal government on Sunday night hiked the price of petrol by Rs. 9.66 per litre for the next fortnight, just ahead of Eid ul Fitr.

The new price of petrol is now Rs. 289.41 per litre from the previous price of Rs. 279.75, according to a notification from the Finance Division.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been decreased by Rs. 3.32 to Rs.285.56 per litre.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the above price adjustments are in line with the Government’s policy of passing on the variations of prices in the international market to the domestic market. The consumer price of HSD has accordingly been decreased once again, after a downward revision in the middle of March 2024.

At the last review of petroleum prices (on March 15, 2o24), the federal government kept the price of petrol unchanged However, the price of high-speed diesel was decreased by Rs. 1.77 to Rs. 285.56 per litre.

More to follow.