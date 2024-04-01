MCB Islamic Bank Awarded PCI DSS Compliance Certification by Risk Associates

MCB Islamic Bank, one of the six full-fledged Islamic banks in Pakistan, proudly announces its achievement of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS v3.2.1) Certificate of Compliance, awarded by Risk Associates, Pakistan’s leading PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) company.

The certification ceremony, held at MCB Islamic Bank’s Head Office in Lahore, underscores MCB Islamic Bank’s unwavering commitment to ensuring top-tier data security, safeguarding customer interests, and maintaining financial integrity.

This achievement highlights the bank’s dedication to adhering to the strictest standards for handling sensitive cardholder data, contributing to a more secure digital banking landscape in Pakistan.

Mr. Kashif Hassan, QSA – Managing Director of Risk Associates, presented the PCI DSS Certificate of Compliance to Mr. Zargham Khan Durrani, President & CEO of MCB Islamic Bank.

PCI DSS v3.2.1 is internationally recognized as the benchmark for securely handling payment card information. It establishes stringent security requirements for organizations entrusted with cardholder data, ensuring that sensitive information is protected against unauthorized access and breaches.

During the ceremony, Mr. Zargham Khan Durrani, President & CEO of MCB Islamic Bank, underscored the importance of achieving PCI-DSS certification for the bank. He highlighted its crucial role in bolstering customer confidence and upholding the highest security standards. Additionally, he reiterated the bank’s dedication to continually enhancing cybersecurity measures.

Mr. Kashif Hassan, Managing Director of Risk Associates, applauds the diligence and commitment demonstrated by the team at MCB Islamic Bank in attaining the PCI DSS certification.

He further added: “This notable accomplishment not only underscores the bank’s resolute dedication to maintaining robust data security but also signifies a pivotal advancement towards cultivating a more secure digital banking environment in Pakistan.”

The ceremony was attended by MCB Islamic Bank representatives, including Mr. Abrar Aleem (Chief Information Officer), Mr. Asif Iqbal (Chief Information Security Officer), Mr. Salman Naseer (Acting Chief Risk Officer), Mr. Umer Sheikh (Business Head – Digital Banking), Mr. Azhar Nazir (Group Head Centralized Operations) and Mr. Sheraz Sharif (Chief Digital Officer).

From Risk Associates, Mr. Hashim Mufti, Head of Business Development & Strategy Services, alongside other officials from both organizations.