PTCL Appoints Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood As Chairman

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has appointed Captain (retd) Muhammad Mahmood as chairman, the company informed the main bourse on Monday.

“We have to inform you that Mr. Hassan Nasir Jamy, chairman has/have ceased to be the chairman of the company w.e.f April 1, 2024, and Capt. Muhammad Mahmood (retd) has/have been appointed as chairman,” the filing stated.

The new PTCL chairman presently also holds the position of Additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of IT & Telecom.

PTCL also notified its updated list of active Board of Directors, including the chairman:

Name Designation 1 Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Mahmood Chairman 2 Abdulrahim A. Al Nooryani Director 3 Ahad Khan Cheema Director 4 Imdad Ullah Bosal Director 5 Jawad Paul Khawaja Director 6 Mikhail Gerchuk Director 7 Mohamed Karim Bennis Director 8 Brooke Marie Lindsay Director 9 Khalid Murshed Director

This comes just a week after the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) said the pre-merger application for PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan was still under review.

CCP had earlier requested more information on March 20, 2024, in order to complete its due diligence. The requisite information is still awaited from the PTCL lawyers.

The Commission has 30 working days to complete its due diligence after all the required information is submitted. The 30 working days timeframe for the first phase review will commence after PTCL lawyers submit the outstanding information requested by the Commission.

It is pertinent to mention that the CCP’s merger department is processing 21 applications at the moment. Acquisition of Telenor by PTCL is one of those applications.