Punjab Govt Announces 9 Eid Holidays for Daanish Schools

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 1, 2024 | 11:36 am

The government of Punjab has announced nine holidays for the students of Daanish Schools in Rahim Yar Khan, Hasilpur, Chishtian, Mianwali, Attock, DG Khan, Rajanpur, and Vehari on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a notification issued by the provincial government, these schools will remain closed from April 6 until April 14. The notification added that students are allowed to leave on April 5 following the conclusion of classes.

ALSO READ

“Regular classes will commence on Monday, 15th April 2024, according to the routine schedule,” the notification stated.

According to the state-run APP, the government is contemplating a four-day holiday starting from April 9 (Tuesday) to April 12 (Friday). However, government and some private offices are expected to enjoy a six-day holiday period, taking into account the usual weekend breaks observed on Saturday and Sunday.

Recently, a notification regarding the Eid holidays also went viral. It claimed that the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays will be observed from April 9 until April 12.

ALSO READ

Responding to the notification, a spokesperson for the ministry stated that the government has not made any decision in this regard. He added that the ministry will issue a notification once a decision is made.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>