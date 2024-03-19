7 Daanish Schools to be Established in Three More Regions

Following PM Shehbaz Sharif’s directive to set up Daanish Schools in Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the federal education ministry has accelerated its efforts to comply with the order.

PM Shehbaz Sharif ordered the authorities to establish three schools each in both Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while one school will be built in Islamabad.

“These boarding schools will accommodate 1,000 bright students each from marginalized segments of society, boasting state-of-the-art infrastructure and equipment,” the PM office said in a statement.

The statement added that the focus will be on recruiting top-tier faculty to teach 21st-century skills, particularly in STEM and computer sciences. Furthermore, the admissions will be strictly based on merit.

PM Shehbaz ordered the expediting of project designs for approval by the relevant authorities, with a preference for constructing on state-owned land. Education Special Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani reached out to the chief secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan for PC-I of the project in this regard.

“The AJK, GB and federal government are in close coordination for starting these schools as soon as possible,” he said. Regarding the PC-I for the Daanish School in Islamabad, Wani told a national daily that it has already been drafted and will soon be presented at the Central Development Working Party’s meeting.

“Land had already been earmarked for this project in the Kuri area of Islamabad and the PC-I will also get approval in a few days,” he added. Wani revealed that the project is scheduled to be fully completed by March 2026.

It is important to note that a summary to construct a Daanish school in the Kuri area of the capital was approved by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) last week. Meanwhile, GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan lauded PM Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to set up the Daanish schools in GB.