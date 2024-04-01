Several Thousand Oil Barrels Stolen From Pakistan Oilfields Ltd Pipeline

A case involving the theft of crude oil from the main pipeline of Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) has surfaced. According to details, 3,904 barrels of crude oil were reportedly stolen in the Dhamial area.

An employee of the POL, Shahid Ahmed, reported in the FIR that he and the company’s patrolling official, Haris bin Fida, were on duty Saturday morning when they noticed suspicious activity near a plot adjacent to the oil pipeline in Dhoke Noor Dhamial.

He added that they discovered crude oil leaking on the spot upon reaching the plot. They found the company’s 10-inch-diameter main line punctured when they dug up the land to a depth of five feet. Furthermore, Shahid stated that an additional pipe was attached to it to steal crude oil.

The POL official alleged that the plot owner, along with another individual, had stolen the company’s crude oil by connecting a pipe to the main pipeline. According to him, a total of 3,904 barrels of crude oil had been stolen from the main line.

Despite the registration of a case under the relevant sections of the law, police have failed to make any arrests so far. It is pertinent to mention that this is the second major case of oil theft in the last few months.

A similar incident was reported to the police in December last year by a senior official of POL. The official, serving as a senior executive admin in the company, stated that POL supplied crude oil to Attock Oil Refinery Morgah through a pipeline.

After a fire broke out at the main oil supply line in Dhamial, authorities took action by filing charges against the owner of a house and four tenants for the alleged theft of crude oil.