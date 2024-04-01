RDA Takes Firm Action Against 12 Illegal Housing Societies in Rawalpindi

In a decisive move against unlawful housing ventures, strict measures are being taken by the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), which has intensified its ongoing crackdown on violators of regulations. FIRs have been lodged against 12 such illegal schemes.

Additionally, legal action is being pursued against the unauthorized advertising and promotion of these housing schemes. A spokesperson for the RDA stated that before filing FIRs, notices were issued to the illegal housing schemes.

Violators were cautioned by the RDA that no development or promotional activities were permissible without the necessary NOC for launching housing schemes, apartment complexes, commercial structures, and other projects falling under the RDA’s jurisdiction.

Owners of these illegal housing projects were urged to approach the RDA to obtain the required NOC and scheme approval under the law. Otherwise, stringent legal measures would be enforced against them.

The FIRs were lodged by the RDA Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate against the proprietors of the following illegal housing schemes:

Gulshan-e-Kashmir (Asia Housing Scheme) in Mouza Misriot Kollian Chakri Road

Rawal Enclave/Rawal Town, Housing Enclave in Mouza Ping Lar Ranyal

Faisal Town Phase II in Mouza Kollian Padpilu Thalian

Aman Developer in Mouza Rajar Chakri Road

Manan City

Multi Garden Phase-II

Khayaban Iftikhar at Mauza Chahan

Real Estate & Builder

Nabeel Block Kohsar Extension F Block

Kohsar Extension

Kohsar Extension F Block at Mauza Pind Gondal Dhok Sayedan Chongian Taxila

Top View City D-17 at Mauza Paswal Taxila Rawalpindi.

Individuals associated with these schemes, including Sheikh Iftikhar, Sheikh Sarosh, Sheikh Imtiaz, Nayyar Raza, Muhammad Rizwan, Abdul Majeed, Tahir Parvez, Fazal Dad, Muhammad Parvez, Abrar Rashid, Mohsin Ali, Ishaq Malik, Muhammad Aslam, Chaudhry Zafar Ali, Chaudhry Muhammad Iftikhar, Muhammad Ahsan Sardar, Sardar Muhammad Jawad Khan, Sardar Muhammad Nasir Khan, Asif Parvez, and Malik Fakhruddin, are subject to legal proceedings.

Furthermore, the RDA has notified the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, FIA Cyber Crime Islamabad, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Islamabad, SNGPL Islamabad, District Collector Rawalpindi, District Council Rawalpindi, PEMRA Islamabad, and Commissioner Islamabad regarding the illicit advertisements of private housing schemes on social media platforms.

The Director-General of the RDA has instructed the MP&TE Directorate to rigorously address illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, constructions, commercial activities, booking offices, and encroachments without any bias.

This concerted effort by the RDA underscores the authority’s unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the interests of residents and investors in Rawalpindi. By cracking down on illegal housing schemes, the RDA aims to foster a regulatory environment conducive to sustainable urban development and responsible real estate practices.