Xiaomi Announces New Turbo 3 Series of Flagship Phones

Thomas Wang, the president of Redmi, unveiled Xiaomi’s latest endeavor: the introduction of a new series dubbed Turbo. Positioned between the K and Note series, Turbo will prioritize high performance. Leading the charge is the inaugural model, the Redmi Turbo 3, potentially rebranding the anticipated Redmi Note 13 Turbo.

During an extensive social media update accompanied by a Q&A session, Wang elaborated on the concept behind Turbo: it’s set to redefine the midrange market. Judging by the information shared, the Redmi K series will retain its status as the “flagship killer,” while the Redmi Turbo will occupy a performance-centric position just below, and the Redmi Note series will prioritize enhanced camera configurations to strike a balance.

Turbo 3 marks the debut handset in the lineup, aptly named as the third addition to the Redmi portfolio. Positioned to deliver unadulterated performance at a more accessible price point, albeit with some compromises on other flagship features, it follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, the Redmi Note 11T Pro and the Redmi Note 12 Turbo.

Notably absent from the discourse is any mention of a potential Note 13 Turbo. Moreover, there’s been no indication regarding its potential launch under the Poco F6 moniker, especially considering Wang’s address primarily catered to the Chinese audience, where the Poco lineup doesn’t have a presence.

The introduction of this new series is poised to further complicate the Xiaomi portfolio, adding another layer of intricacy. However, amidst the potential confusion, there’s a silver lining: the absence of a new Redmi Note iteration. Reflecting on the previous iterations, the 11 series boasted a staggering 18 distinct variants, while the 12 series, albeit marginally more restrained, still encompassed a notable 13 variants, which, in essence, didn’t significantly diverge from one another.