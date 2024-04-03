Big Names Missing as New Zealand Announces T20I Squad for Pakistan Tour

New Zealand has announced its T20I squad for the upcoming tour of Pakistan, led by skipper Michael Bracewell. Bracewell, making his debut as captain, will lead a squad brimming with talent and experience as the BLACKCAPS prepare for a five-match series against Pakistan.

The squad features a mix of seasoned T20I campaigners and promising newcomers. Notable inclusions are Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, and Cole McConchie, along with the likes of Jimmy Neesham and Tim Seifert, who bring a wealth of experience to the team.

However, several key players, including Trent Boult, Devon Conway, and Kane Williamson, are unavailable due to commitments in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Additionally, the absence of Tim Southee and Colin Munro provides opportunities for emerging talents to shine on the international stage.

Here is the 15-man squad that will take on the ‘Shaheens’ in the upcoming T20I series:

Michael Bracewell (c)

Finn Allen

Mark Chapman

Josh Clarkson

Jacob Duffy

Dean Foxcroft

Ben Lister

Cole McConchie

Adam Milne

Jimmy Neesham

Will O’Rourke

Tim Robinson

Ben Sears

Tim Seifert (WK)

Ish Sodhi

Blackcaps coach Gary Stead will head the support staff, comprising batting coach Luke Ronchi and bowling coach Brendon Donkers, assisted by former England cricketer James Foster. The coaching team aims to fine-tune the squad’s skills and strategies ahead of the challenging series in Pakistan. The New Zealand squad will depart for Pakistan next Friday, with the first match scheduled for April 18th in Rawalpindi.