IT Ministry Urges All Provinces to Set Up Cybersecurity Teams

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunications has taken a proactive step towards enhancing cybersecurity across the nation by urging all four provincial governments to establish Provincial Computer Emergency Response Teams (PCERTs).

This move comes in conjunction with the notification of the establishment of the National CERT, underscoring the government’s commitment to bolstering cybersecurity infrastructure nationwide.

ALSO READ SBP Grants EMI License to PSO Subsidiary

Sources told ProPakistani the provincial governments have been tasked with designating a specific department for the formation of PCERTs. It is emphasized that before proceeding with the establishment, the provincial authorities will duly inform the federal government about the designated department, seeking approval to commence operations.

Once approved, the designated department of each provincial government will diligently work towards setting up the PCERT, aligning with the regulations outlined by CERT rules. The provincial CERTs will function as sectoral CERTs, maintaining close coordination with the National CERT through the Government CERT.

The mandate of the provincial CERT encompasses safeguarding the digital assets of provincial public sector entities, including autonomous and semi-autonomous organizations under provincial jurisdiction. These CERTs will play a pivotal role in threat detection, advanced threat analysis, issuing alerts and warnings, managing vulnerabilities, and promptly responding to and recovering from incidents.

ALSO READ IT Minister Initiates Performance Review of All Departments

The provincial CERTs will conduct thorough investigations, analysis, forensics, and malware detection, and take proactive measures to mitigate cybersecurity risks effectively.