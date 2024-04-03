Pakistan Seeks Technology Transfer in Agri Sector from Netherlands

Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Pakistan Henny Fokel de Vries Wednesday called on Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to discuss matters of mutual interest.

During discussions, the minister highlighted the importance of the bilateral relationship, rooted in shared values and a history of collaboration. The discussions also touched upon the structural reforms being implemented by the government to promote economic growth and ensure fiscal sustainability.

The minister highlighted that Pakistan is interested in technology transfer and leveraging the expertise of the Netherlands in agriculture, dairy, and farm production which would lead to increased production and exports, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s economy.

Ambassador de Vries reciprocated the sentiments, emphasizing the Netherlands’ commitment to furthering cooperation with Pakistan across various sectors. The ambassador also informed about the pilot projects being run by the Netherlands in Pakistan, including fish production, ensuring labor safety and environmental standards in textile industries, and projects on water management in agriculture.

She expressed the Netherlands’ commitment to furthering these initiatives and expanding cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.