PRL Set to Double Refining Capacity And Produce EURO V Standard Fuel

Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) is all set to sign a supplemental agreement with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

This agreement will pave the way for a transformative upgrade and expansion project that will double PRL’s refining capacity, from 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 100,000 bpd.

Crucially, the project will also enable PRL to produce EURO V standard fuel, which will save the company billions of rupees annually in penalties for non-compliance with environmental regulations.

The expansion undertaken by PRL represents an investment aiming at ensuring long-term sustainability, with plans to increase Motor Spirit production by more than six times, High-Speed Diesel by three times, and the eventual elimination of Furnace Oil from its product portfolio. Without these upgrades and expansion, the long-term sustainable operation of the company will remain a question mark.

ALSO READ Pakistan Refinery Restarts Operations After More Than A Month

In the meantime, PRL is ensuring that its existing operations remain sustainable by focusing on operational excellence. Consequently, PRL achieved and surpassed production targets for the second quarter of 2023-24, demonstrating a significant improvement in its production mix and setting new industry standards.

Despite economic challenges and low local demand for furnace oil, PRL’s financial performance remains robust. The company recorded a second-quarter financial close of Rs. 2 billion after a record profit of Rs. 4.5 billion in the first quarter of this year.

The six-month profit stands at Rs. 6.5 billion, marking the fourth consecutive year of profit for PRL, which includes the highest-ever profit of Rs. 12.5 billion in 2022.