Pakistan Refinery Restarts Operations After More Than A Month

Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) on Friday announced that it has restarted its refinery operations from today after more than a month.

“Further to the announcement of January 29, 2024, regarding PRL Maintenance and Inspections Turnaround, this is to inform you that PRL has restarted its Refinery operations from Today, i.e March 9, 2024,” the stock filing said.

In a notice dated January 29, PRL told its shareholders at the time that maintenance and inspection turnaround would take up to 38 days. The refinery was also shut down during this period.

PRL is engaged in the production and sale of petroleum products. The company is a subsidiary of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO).