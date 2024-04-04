8 Countries UAE Residents Can Travel to Without Visa

As Eid approaches, UAE residents are gearing up for a well-deserved holiday filled with exploration, relaxation, and cultural immersion. Fortunately, several captivating destinations beckon, offering visa-free entry to UAE visa holders. From tropical paradises to historical marvels, these destinations promise unforgettable experiences without the hassle of visa applications. Let’s embark on a journey to discover the wonders that await.

Sri Lanka

For those yearning for a tropical getaway, Sri Lanka offers a plethora of opportunities. UAE residents can conveniently apply for Electronic Travel Authorization online through the Sri Lankan government’s official website. This authorization grants a 30-day validity from the date of issuance, allowing visitors to delve into Sri Lanka’s lush landscapes, ancient temples, and pristine coastlines.

Seychelles

Seychelles extends a visa on arrival to UAE residents, provided they possess a return ticket, proof of prepaid accommodation, and sufficient funds for their trip. Renowned for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and diverse marine life, Seychelles is a paradise for nature lovers and beach enthusiasts alike. Exploring its untouched natural reserves like Vallée de Mai and Aldabra Atoll promises an unforgettable experience.

Saudi Arabia

Embark on a deeply immersive cultural journey as UAE residents can now explore Saudi Arabia effortlessly with the introduction of instant visas. With Saudi Arabia’s newfound focus on tourism, travelers can uncover its rich historical landmarks, including the ancient Nabatean city of Al-Ula, the enigmatic ruins of Mada’in Saleh, and the dynamic urban landscape of Riyadh.

Kyrgyzstan

Nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers will find Kyrgyzstan to be an extraordinary destination waiting to be explored. UAE residents can enjoy a stay of up to sixty days in this Central Asian gem with a visa issued upon arrival. Whether trekking through the breathtaking Ala-Archa National Park or immersing oneself in the vibrant ambiance of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan offers a captivating blend of scenic beauty and cultural heritage.

Montenegro

With its stunning coastline, charming medieval towns, and majestic mountain vistas, Montenegro is an ideal destination for UAE residents seeking adventure and relaxation. Visa upon arrival allows for a stay of up to ninety days within six months, granting ample time to soak in the beauty of destinations like Budva’s pristine beaches and Durmitor National Park’s breathtaking landscapes.

Jordan

Home to iconic ancient wonders such as Petra and the rejuvenating Dead Sea, Jordan beckons travelers with its rich history and natural beauty. Convenient flights from Abu Dhabi to Aqaba make exploring Jordan’s treasures easily accessible.

Thailand

Renowned for its vibrant culture, delectable cuisine, and stunning beaches, Thailand offers an array of experiences for UAE residents. Whether indulging in Bangkok’s nightlife, exploring the cultural richness of Chiang Mai, or unwinding on the shores of Ko Samui, Thailand promises an unforgettable holiday.

Armenia

With these visa-free options, UAE residents can embark on Eid adventures filled with exploration, relaxation, and cultural immersion. So pack your bags and get ready to create cherished memories in these enchanting destinations!