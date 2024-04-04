Angry Mohsin Naqvi to Fire Officials After News of Ihsanullah’s Misdiagnosis Goes Public

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief has been fuming over the shocking revelations of Multan Sultans’ owner Ali Tareen regarding the rehabilitation process of fast bowler Ihsanullah’s elbow injury and is reportedly planning to sack a few officials in the cricket board who were responsible for his misdiagnosis and unsuccessful surgery.

Ali Tareen provided the details of Ihsanullah’s rehab journey in an appalling revelation when a fan asked him about his elbow injury, which he suffered against New Zealand in March 2023 forcing him to be on the sidelines for more than a year.

To this, the Multan Sultans owner replied on X (formerly known as Twitter) that his injury had been misdiagnosed initially and that his surgery, which was carried out in Lahore, was unsuccessful.

While Ihsan was doing rehab in NCA Lahore, he was staying in an apartment with his family. All rent and living expenses were paid by MS. We retained him in the PSL even though he was injured so he could spend time with our Physios and S&C. We are flying him to England this… https://t.co/MgBig69hQX — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) April 2, 2024

He also revealed that since the unsuccessful surgery, he is going to get treatment in the UK under the supervision of a specialized doctor at the expense of Multan Sultans.

Agreed. He was initially misdiagnosed. Then the surgery wasn’t successful. But atleast the PCB agreed to allow us to get him assessed by an expert in the UK and helped get the visa. Let’s see what the surgeon says. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/uHZn0qBCYU — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) April 2, 2024

According to sources, Mohsin Naqvi is extremely displeased with these revelations and he will take action soon against those who mishandled the injury of Ihsanullah and forced him out of the series against Afghanistan, Asia Cup, and the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup, last year.

A PCB source said, “Mohsin Naqvi is very upset after this incident came out in the open and he came to know about it. Chances are that some of the officials responsible for supervising Ihsan’s treatment will find themselves out of jobs very soon.”

It will be interesting to see how the PCB Chairman handles the matter, taking action against the PCB officials who mistreated him is the need of the hour but facilitating the pacer in his treatment expenses is also important and the responsibility of the national cricketing body.