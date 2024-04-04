Vivo V30 Lite Launches for the Third Time With New Chipset and Charging Speed

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Apr 4, 2024 | 4:32 pm

Today, a new variant of the Vivo V30 Lite has been unveiled in Cambodia, marking the third iteration under the same moniker. This version joins its predecessors—the V30 Lite models available in India and Mexico, as well as the edition tailored for the Middle East.

Distinguishing itself, this latest Vivo V30 Lite mirrors the dimensions of the Vivo T3 (also recognized as the iQOO Z9). However, notable disparities lie in its chipset and charging capabilities.

Third vivo V30 Lite arrives, this one with 80W fast charging

The Vivo V30 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 685 chipset, a 6nm platform featuring LTE connectivity, and an octa-core CPU configuration. Adorning the front is a 6.67” AMOLED panel boasting 1080p resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits.

ALSO READ

Despite its design suggesting otherwise, the rear camera setup comprises only two lenses—a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Meanwhile, for selfies, users can rely on the 8MP front-facing camera. The phone boots Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14 on top.

ALSO READ

Even though Vivo has not revealed exact battery numbers, this is the first Vivo Lite phone to get super fast 80W wired charging which is able to fill up the battery to 80% in just 30 minutes. Vivo claims that the battery should be able to maintain 80% of its health even after 4 years.

The starting price for Vivo V30 Lite is $299 and it is available in Crystal Black and Crystal Green color options.

Vivo V30 Lite Specifications

  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
  • CPU: Octa-core (4×2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.9 GHz Cortex-A53)
  • GPU: Adreno 610
  • OS: Android 14, FuntouchOS 14
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.67″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 12000 nits peak brightness
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 8 GB
    • Internal: 128 GB, 256 GB
    • Card slot: Yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Dual): 50MP (main) + 2MP (depth)
    • Front: 8MP
  • Colors: Crystal Black, Crystal Green
  • Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
  • Battery: 80W fast charging
  • Price: $299

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>