Vivo V30 Lite Launches for the Third Time With New Chipset and Charging Speed

Today, a new variant of the Vivo V30 Lite has been unveiled in Cambodia, marking the third iteration under the same moniker. This version joins its predecessors—the V30 Lite models available in India and Mexico, as well as the edition tailored for the Middle East.

Distinguishing itself, this latest Vivo V30 Lite mirrors the dimensions of the Vivo T3 (also recognized as the iQOO Z9). However, notable disparities lie in its chipset and charging capabilities.

The Vivo V30 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 685 chipset, a 6nm platform featuring LTE connectivity, and an octa-core CPU configuration. Adorning the front is a 6.67” AMOLED panel boasting 1080p resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits.

Despite its design suggesting otherwise, the rear camera setup comprises only two lenses—a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Meanwhile, for selfies, users can rely on the 8MP front-facing camera. The phone boots Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14 on top.

Even though Vivo has not revealed exact battery numbers, this is the first Vivo Lite phone to get super fast 80W wired charging which is able to fill up the battery to 80% in just 30 minutes. Vivo claims that the battery should be able to maintain 80% of its health even after 4 years.

The starting price for Vivo V30 Lite is $299 and it is available in Crystal Black and Crystal Green color options.

Vivo V30 Lite Specifications