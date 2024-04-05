Ishaq Dar Summons Inaugural Meeting of Privatization Committee

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has summoned an inaugural session of the Privatization Committee of the Federal Cabinet on Saturday.

The meeting will discuss the privatization policy framework and assess the status of the current program.

Sources told ProPakistani that an extensive review of the existing privatization program’s progress will be conducted to identify areas for improvement and streamline related processes.

Currently, 25 state-owned entities across various sectors are earmarked for privatization, including prominent entities in aviation, finance, real estate, and industry.

The current privatization program encompasses state-owned electricity distribution companies and key financial institutions like the House Building Finance Corporation and First Women Bank Limited.

Some high-profile entities on the privatization list are Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), and Baloki, Haveli Bahadur, Gaddu, and Nandipur power plants in the energy sector.

The privatization drive extends to industrial enterprises such as Pakistan Engineering Company and Sindh Engineering Limited.