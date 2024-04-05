Pakistan’s Public Debt Up By Rs. 4 Trillion in 8 Months

The total public debt stock of the federal government increased by 19 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in February 2024 as compared to the same period last year.

It increased by Rs. 10 trillion to Rs. 64.8 trillion YoY as of February 2024 compared to Rs. 54.4 trillion in SPLY, according to monthly data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.

In July-February FY24, it increased by Rs. 4 trillion or 6.5 percent to Rs. 64.8 trillion YoY compared to Rs. 60.8 trillion in 8MFY23.

On a month-on-month basis, the total public debt stock of the federal government decreased by 0.06 percent or Rs. 36.4 billion from Rs. 64.8 trillion recorded in January 2024.

The domestic debt of the central government increased by 25 percent from Rs. 34.1 trillion in February 2023 to Rs. 42.6 trillion in February 2024.

Out of total domestic debt, the long-term public debt increased from Rs. 27.7 trillion to Rs. 34.6 trillion and the stock of short-term debt increased from Rs. 6.29 trillion to Rs. 7.95 trillion in February 2024.