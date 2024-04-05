Transporters Increase Ticket Prices Before Eid

As Eid ul Fitr approaches, intercity transporters have raised fares across the district, citing the recent spike in petrol prices. Commuters traveling between cities will now have to bear an additional burden of Rs. 100 to Rs. 300 on all routes, with local fares seeing an increase of Rs. 5 to R. s10 as well.

With the exodus of residents from Rawalpindi and Islamabad expected to begin this Friday, ahead of Eid celebrations, the last working day before Eid falls on Tuesday, April 9. The increase in fares comes amidst heightened travel activity anticipated during this period.

In response to concerns about overloading and overcharging during the Eid rush, the Regional Transport Authority has convened a joint meeting with transport terminal owners and major transporters today, April 3. While efforts will be made to address these issues, transporters have indicated reluctance to reduce fares despite the district administration’s directives.

To accommodate the surge in travelers, Pakistan Railways will commence four special Eid trains from Sunday, April 7. However, the absence of Eid trains originating from Rawalpindi and Islamabad has left passengers reliant on bus transport, prompting concerns among residents.

In an effort to manage the increased demand, transport terminals, including the General Bus Stand Pirwadhai, Rawalpindi, have completed preparations to cater to travelers. Additional coaches will be added to trains three days before Eid, with seating allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to Asif Khan, Vice President of the Transport Federation, vehicles will be available for various destinations, including Peshawar, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Karachi, and cities in Azad Kashmir. Ticket bookings have commenced for all routes, with services operating round the clock for passenger convenience.

The fare hike is attributed not only to rising petroleum prices but also to increased vehicle costs, spare parts, and labor expenses. Additionally, heightened traffic fines and repair costs have contributed to the fare adjustment, which is expected to reflect inflationary pressures.

The district administration has deployed police personnel at transport terminals from April 6 to April 10 to enforce regulations against overloading and overcharging. Furthermore, transporters have announced separate charges for luggage and mandatory tickets for eight-year-old children, effective immediately.