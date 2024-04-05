Shaheen Afridi Warns PCB Chairman With Not-So-Cryptic Instagram Post

Pakistan’s star speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi posted a cryptic video on his Instagram story which gave an inclination that the former Pakistan T20I skipper is sending a warning message to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the way they mishandled the matter of his captaincy.

Shaheen’s cryptic Instagram story features a lion and a voice that narrates the quote, “Never ever put me in a position where I have to show you how cruel and ruthless I can be. Don’t test my patience, because I might be the kindest and sweetest person you’ve ever met, but once I reach my limit, you’ll see me do the things that no one thought I was capable of doing.”

The social media users believe that this story is a cryptic message to the Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB who dethroned him from captaincy and re-appointed Babar Azam on March 29.

PCB has been playing musical chairs with Pakistan skippers in the last six months. The Zaka-Ashraf regime in the apex cricketing body appointed Shaheen Afridi and reportedly forced Babar Azam to resign following the dismal campaign in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup in India.

But now the roles have reversed and this time the Mohsin Naqvi-led cricket board wants Babar to lead as captain in the T20I World Cup that will be held in the USA and the Caribbean in June.

The apex cricket body of the country released a statement that removing Shaheen was a strategic move to help him maintain his peak performance and safeguard the longevity of his career.

However, it is evident that Shaheen is not happy with the decision and a clear friction is there between the board and the star pacer.