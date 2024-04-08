Gold Price in Pakistan Surges to Record High

The price of gold in Pakistan surged to an all-time high on Monday after an increase of Rs. 600 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 600 per tola to Rs. 245,700, while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 514 to Rs. 210,648.

Last week, the price of the precious metal posted a significant increase of Rs. 10,300 per tola. Last week’s surge came on the back of an increase of Rs. 19,100 per tola during March. Last weeks’ surge also saw the precious metal break the longstanding all time high of Rs. 240,000 per tola that was registered in May last year.

In the international market, gold prices rose to hit a record peak for the seventh consecutive session today. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $2,335.70 per ounce as of 1002 GMT, while the US gold futures went up by 0.4 percent to $2,354.70.