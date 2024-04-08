Norway Announces Great News For Pakistani Students

By Rija Sohaib | Published Apr 8, 2024 | 12:27 pm

In a noteworthy development underscoring the effectiveness of diplomatic endeavors, Norway has officially taken Pakistan off its National Threat Assessment list, as reported by ARY News on Sunday.

The decision to remove Pakistan from the list was revealed in a report issued by the Norwegian Police Security Service.

For several years, Pakistan, among other countries, had been frequently added to the National Threat Assessment list, triggering concerns and presenting challenges for Pakistani students and researchers.

The listing of Pakistan led to various complications, impeding the academic and professional endeavors of individuals associated with the country.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s presence on the list had been exploited for negative propaganda by segments of the Indian media.

However, Norway’s recent move to delist Pakistan brings hope for enhanced bilateral relations and a decrease in unwarranted scrutiny and hurdles faced by Pakistani nationals.

