Romania Announces Scholarships for Pakistani Students

In a bid to facilitate higher education opportunities for Pakistani and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) students, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has unveiled scholarships for the academic year 2024-25.

These scholarships, initiated by the Romanian Government, are aimed at supporting Master’s and PhD studies specifically in the fields of Engineering and Information Technology at the University of Politehnica.

Master’s programs offered by the University of Politehnica Bucharest cover disciplines such as

Chemical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Energy Engineering

Electronic Engineering

Telecommunication and Information Technology

Aerospace Engineering

Transportation Engineering

Computer & Information Technology

System Engineering

Industrial Engineering

Applied Engineering Science

Engineering and Management.

Eligibility criteria dictate that applicants with incomplete degrees at the time of application closure are ineligible.

Master’s program candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree (16 years) and be under 35 years old, while Ph.D. candidates must possess a Master’s degree MS/MPhil (17/18 years) and be under 40 years old.

Additionally, all applicants must provide a valid HAT test score, and HEC reserves the right to alter nomination criteria.

Students are urged to apply online through the HEC portal (https://scholarship.hec.gov.pk/), selecting “University of Politehnica Scholarship” after profile registration. Further submission of online applications is required through the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest web portal (https://apply.upb.ro/).

The deadline for online application submission via the HEC portal is May 3, 2024.

Detailed instructions and additional requirements prescribed by the University POLITEHNICA Bucharest can be accessed through the provided link (https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1CH3kvgv6z7iTZDE0D0VH9Astqi-44rPb).