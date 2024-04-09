Balochistan to Detect Ghost and Absentee Employees With Artificial Intelligence

Balochistan government has opted to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) technology to tackle the issue of ghost and absentee employees within the province.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti presided over the inaugural meeting of the reform committee, convened to devise actionable strategies and set timelines for enhancing governance.

During the session, CM Bugti instructed the Information Technology (IT) department to initiate a pilot project aimed at implementing AI technology. Additionally, the government has resolved to enlist expertise from the private sector to ensure the success of the endeavor.

CM Sarfraz Bugti outlined the provincial government’s plan to roll out the artificial intelligence system in stages, beginning with key institutions such as BMC, Civil Sandeman Hospital, and the University of Balochistan.

Emphasizing the importance of expertise, Bugti urged the reform committee members to provide recommendations to enhance governance in the pertinent sectors.

Addressing a pervasive issue, the Chief Minister underscored the crucial need to rebuild trust between citizens and government entities, emphasizing the restoration of public confidence in the state apparatus.

Identifying corruption as a significant impediment to effective governance within the province, he highlighted the urgent need to combat this challenge head-on.

In line with ongoing reform efforts, CM Sarfraz Bugti unveiled plans to provide technical education to approximately 30,000 young individuals. This initiative aims to equip them with expertise in their respective fields, thereby enhancing their prospects for securing employment opportunities abroad.

With an optimistic outlook, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the outcomes of the government’s initiatives would begin to manifest in the coming decade, underscoring the importance of providing a clear vision to the reform committee.