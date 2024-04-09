Digitt+ Unveils Open API Framework to Transform Financial Services

Digitt+, an electronic money institution, is transforming the financial services landscape with the launch of its open API framework. This strategic initiative, featuring over 70 APIs with plans to extend to 200 in the future, aims to enhance operational efficiency and foster financial inclusivity through advanced technology.

The open API framework represents a significant advancement in enabling seamless integration of financial solutions across various platforms and applications. Notably, multiple clients are already in an advanced stage of integration, utilizing these APIs to facilitate streamlined financial transactions and offer tailored financial products such as microloans and insurance, which are critical for growth and sustainability.

“Through our open API framework, which currently includes over 70 APIs and is expected to grow to 200, we are opening up a world of possibilities for innovation in financial services,” stated Ahmed Saleemi, CEO of Digitt+.

He added: “This initiative, alongside our clients who are already seeing the benefits of advanced integration, exemplifies our dedication to providing adaptable and reliable financial solutions that meet the complex needs of today’s businesses.”

Digitt+’s commitment to open APIs is set to transform how businesses access and manage their finances, enabling them to perform transactions, manage accounts, and access financial services with unprecedented ease and flexibility. The in-house development of this platform ensures high reliability and scalability, meeting the dynamic needs of the sector.

This initiative is part of Digitt+’s broader mission to leverage technology to improve financial services across sectors. The integration of open APIs showcases the company’s innovative approach to solving the challenges faced by businesses, ensuring they have the financial tools necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving market.

In just three months since its commercial launch, Digitt+ has achieved significant milestones, including the onboarding of nearly 50,000 customers and processing transactions worth PKR 2bn. These accomplishments reflect the high demand for Digitt+’s accessible, efficient financial services and the effectiveness of its technology infrastructure in meeting these needs.

Digitt+ remains committed to continuous innovation and superior customer service, encouraging developers, businesses, and financial institutions to explore the potential of its open API framework. This tool represents a new era of financial empowerment for the sector.