Google Pixel 8a Will Unfortunately Have Thick Bezels Once Again

Display bezels are getting smaller every year, even on budget smartphones from almost every phone brand, but Google has no plans to follow suit with its Pixel phones. The company’s upcoming Pixel 8a has appeared in leaked images once again and it is unfortunately keeping its thick bezels from last year.

The leaked hands-on images come courtesy of TechDroider on X and show both the phone’s front and back. The phone is featured in what is believed to be the Obsidian (black) color option.

Compared to the Pixel 7a, the Pixel 8a has a less protruded camera visor, but the dual lens setup inside looks the same. The phone also has more rounded corners compared to last year and the visor’s color appears to be the same as the rear panel this time.

But the real bad news is in the front where the display bezels are just as thick as before, which is unusual at this price point. But the Pixel 8a will likely get away with it once again due to its software and camera quality. The Pixel A series phones have been winning YouTuber Marques Brownlee’s blind camera test for multiple years now.

Other than the Obsidian color shown in the photo, the Pixel 8a is also expected to feature Porcelain (white) and Bay (blue) variants. In terms of hardware, it will be powered by the same Tensor G3 chipset as the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro with 128 GB/256 GB storage. The screen will be a compact 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED and the main camera setup should include a 64MP primary sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide snapper. The 4,500 mAh battery will have support for 27W wired charging.