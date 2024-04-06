All You Need to Know About Google Pixel 8a

The Google Pixel 8a has appeared in leaks time and time again, but now there is a full spec sheet leak courtesy of tipster Yogesh Brar from 91Mobiles. While not every detail was revealed, the leak shows all key specifications of the phone, along with a price tag and launch date.

Starting with the screen, it is going to be a compact phone when compared to today’s standards. It will be a 6.1-inch OLED screen with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the same Tensor G3 chipset as the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro with 128 GB/256 GB storage options.

The main camera setup will include a 64MP primary unit equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for steady videos and photos. It will continue to use its predecessor’s 13MP ultrawide camera and a 13MP selfie camera inside a punch-hole cutout.

Although the tipster did not mention an exact battery figure, he said that the power cell is expected to be around 4,500 mAh, which is a slight upgrade from Pixel 7a’s 4,385 mAh. It will have support for 27W wired charging. Since the Pixel 7a had support for wireless charging too, we expect the same from the Pixel 8a as well, even though the leak does not mention it.

The Google Pixel 8a is expected to launch in May at a price point between $500-$550. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are likely coming in October alongside Android 15.