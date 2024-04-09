Nothing’s Upcoming Earbuds Leaked Ahead of Launch

Nothing recently announced its new earbuds, set to be officially unveiled on April 18, namely the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a). In a departure from its previous naming convention, the company has opted to reset its scheme, putting an end to numbers that traditionally indicated the generation of a product.

Today, details of both earbud models have surfaced, complete with images and specifications. The Nothing Ear is going to be the premium offering between the two wearables and it will be priced at approximately €150. These earbuds are poised to succeed the Nothing Ear (2), delivering an elevated audio experience.

ALSO READ Nothing is Inviting Customers to Design Its Next Phone

The upcoming Nothing Ear is designed with durability in mind, boasting an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the case will carry an IPX2 rating. Offering a battery life of 7.5 hours with ANC deactivated, the case will take the total battery life up to 33 hours of listening time. Available in classic black and white color options, the Nothing Ear embodies the brand’s signature transparent aesthetic.

The Nothing Ear (a) is going to be the cheaper alternative priced at €100, which makes sense given its name. Despite the lower price point, users can still expect features such as ANC, dual connection support, and rapid charging, mirroring the capabilities of its higher-end counterpart. It will not compromise on battery life either as it is slated to bring 8 hours of battery life without ANC and 38 hours with the case.

The case has an even better ingress protection at IP55 while the earbuds themselves are limited to IP54. The available colors for this model are black, white, and yellow, with the yellow variant set to be more eco-friendly.