Nothing is Inviting Customers to Design Its Next Phone

To underscore its commitment to community-centric values, Nothing has unveiled a unique initiative today. Through this latest endeavor, Nothing extends an invitation to its community, urging them to lend their creative talents to design, package, and personalize a unique edition of the Phone (2a).

Aptly named “The Community Edition Project,” this innovative venture marks a stride in collaborative creation.

Spanning six months and divided into four distinct stages, Nothing’s initiative is poised to unfold gradually. Throughout this period, Nothing will actively take contributions from its community for the design aspects of the special edition Phone (2a), encompassing hardware, wallpapers, packaging, and marketing materials.

According to the company, the people behind the winning entries in each stage will get a unique opportunity to collaborate with the Nothing Team, letting them realize their creative visions.

Commencing on March 26, the inaugural phase kicks off with the hardware design segment. Starting from this date, submissions will be accepted through the designated website. The victorious design will undergo refinement through collaboration with Nothing’s industrial design team based in London, manifesting the entrant’s concept into reality.

Transitioning into stage two in May, the spotlight shifts to wallpaper design for the exclusive phone edition. The selected wallpaper collection will be integrated into the device’s interface as a pre-installed feature.

Subsequently, June will bring along the packaging design phase, characterized by Nothing as a “chance to craft a special unboxing experience that ties together the hardware and wallpaper design.”

In July, the finale unfolds, focusing exclusively on marketing endeavors. Participation involves conceptualizing and submitting a creative proposal tailored to promote the Phone (2a) Community Edition, with guidance from Nothing’s esteemed Brand & Creative team.

All winners across the four categories will be graciously hosted by the Nothing team in London for the much-anticipated phone launch event. This event will serve as a platform to showcase how the combination of winning ideas contributed to the creation of this unique device.

Here is what Nothing CEO Carl Pei has to say about the community project: