Pakistan’s New Data Analyst Reveals the Reason Behind Azam Khan’s Inclusion

Pakistan’s squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand was announced by the national selection committee in Lahore where Azam Khan’s presence was questioned.

Bilal Afzal, data analyst and member of the selection committee, gave his view about Azam during the press conference: “Selecting Azam Khan was a unanimous decision by the selectors. His performances (stats) on the pitches of the Caribbean have been a standout.

“We thought to give him a proper chance so he could prepare himself for the upcoming World Cup. It will build his confidence and we want him to win this World Cup for us.”

The wicket-keeper’s performance wasn’t up to the mark during the away series in New Zealand, but he recently lifted the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 trophy with Islamabad United.

Azam Khan’s inclusion has been a point of debate with some fans questioning his fitness standards while others advocating for his inclusion due to his relentless power-hitting skills. Azam has been provided yet another chance at the international stage to prove his worth.

Elsewhere, Left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir, and spinning all-rounder, Imad Wasim, made comebacks to the squad as both retracted their retirement decisions.

Emerging batter, Irfan Khan Niazi, and top-order run scorer, Usman Khan, made their initial entrance to the 17-man squad as the team faces New Zealand with the first T20I on April 18.

The two teams will play three T20Is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on 18, 20 and 21 April. Both teams will then move to Lahore, where they will play the remaining two T20Is of the series on 25 and 27 April.