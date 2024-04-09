Passport Delivery Will Be Available During Eid Holidays

In a move aimed at prioritizing public convenience and ensuring seamless passport services, the Director General of Immigration and Passport, Mr. Mustafa Jamal Kazi, has issued directives for special measures during the upcoming Eid holidays.

Following the directives of Mustafa Jamal Kazi, the delivery counters at all regional passport offices will remain open during the upcoming Eid holidays from 10th to 14th April 2024, operating from 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM.

It should be recalled that last month, the federal government announced a massive increase in Machine Readable Passport (MRP) fees. Furthermore, citizens have also been experiencing long delays in getting their passports due to various issues, including the shortage of lamination paper.

On the other hand, Hajj flights are set to commence in the second week of May and will continue until the following month. Moreover, the second phase of Hajj 2024 training will commence from April 15. The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony stated that forty Hajj trainers will conduct training sessions on new initiatives and Hajj-related matters at 122 locations across the country.

During the training, every intending pilgrim will be informed about the rituals of Hajj and administrative matters to ensure their preparedness for the journey. The focus will be on maintaining discipline and uniformity during the pilgrimage.