CM Balochistan Launches Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Program

To advance educational opportunities and pay homage to the sacrifices of martyrs, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has announced the launch of the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Programme in the province.

CM Bugti stated that as part of this groundbreaking initiative, the provincial government is committed to providing unwavering support for the educational requirements of martyrs’ children.

“The state will assume the role of a nurturing guardian, ensuring that educational expenses from nursery to higher education are fully covered under the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship,” he added.

Chief Minister Bugti directed the interior ministry to thoroughly compile data on all individuals honored as martyrs. Furthermore, the CM also announced full scholarships for ambitious students from Balochistan to pursue doctoral studies in cutting-edge scientific fields at 200 esteemed universities worldwide.

Moreover, as a part of the extensive scholarship program, the top ten position holders in matric examinations from each district will be offered opportunities for higher education in the country.

In a bid to foster inclusivity, Chief Minister Bugti unveiled plans for an equal distribution of scholarships. He stated that each year, fifty percent of the allocations would go to minorities and transgender individuals across all educational levels, from nursery to master’s degree programs.