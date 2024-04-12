Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth Surges By $3.3 Billion As Amazon Stocks Hit All-Time High

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 12, 2024 | 3:35 pm

Global e-commerce mogul and billionaire Jeff Bezos gained $3.3 billion in net worth after Amazon stocks surged to a new all-time high on Thursday, international media reported today.

Amazon’s share price surged to $190 per share, with the company now close to reaching $2 trillion in market value for the first time since hitting a low of $900 billion in 2022.

ALSO READ

Amazon shares have rallied 26 percent this year alone, outpacing gains in all three major US stock indexes. Its big moves in artificial intelligence (AI) have resulted in an enormous shift in investor sentiment towards Amazon. Notably, Amazon’s AI-heavy AWS segment fuels much of the online retail giant’s growth.

Amazon stock fell by up to 60% between mid-2021 and the end of 2022 after Bezos retired as CEO.

Bezos is now the world’s second richest man and the richest American, having gained more than $90 billion since April 2023.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>