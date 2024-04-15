Gold Price in Pakistan Looks Set to Breach Rs. 250,000 Per Tola Mark

The price of gold in Pakistan started the new week with an increase of Rs. 800 per tola on Monday.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 800 per tola to Rs. 247,300, while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 686 to Rs. 212,020.

The price of gold in the country breached the Rs. 240,000 per tola level in the days leading up to the Eid ul Fitr vacations due to rising international prices.

In the international market, gold prices took a breather today after hitting an all-time high in the previous session with spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $2,349.67 per ounce as of 1031 GMT. The prices had surged to record high of $2,431.29 on Friday in anticipation of Iran’s attack.

However, the US gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $2,366.10.