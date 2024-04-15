More Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms Predicted Nationwide

Another round of heavy rain along with windstorms, and thunderstorms are expected within the next twelve hours in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and upper/southwestern Balochistan, according to forecasts from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office has issued warnings indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms across these regions. This weather phenomenon is attributed to the influence of a strong westerly wave sweeping across the country, expected to persist for the next 36 hours.

Furthermore, the PMD’s weekly forecast predicts rain with thunderstorms in upper/southwest Sindh on April 18 and 19, suggesting a continuation of unsettled weather patterns.

The PMD anticipates that are high chances of rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Balochistan, and upper/southwest Sindh on April 18. Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is forecasted for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, northeast Balochistan, and northeast Punjab, with the possibility of hailstorms during the forecast period. Moreover, snowfall is expected over high mountains in northern areas, adding to the weather variations across the country.

The PMD advises residents and authorities in the affected regions to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant, especially in areas prone to flooding, landslides, and other weather-related hazards. Travelers are urged to exercise caution and stay updated on weather advisories to ensure safety during their journeys.

Meanwhile, the rain has also caused concerned among the farmers whose wheat harvest is still awaiting purchase by either the government or the market traders.