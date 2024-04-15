Mosque Gets Attacked by Armed Robbery in Karachi [Video]

After looting citizens on the streets and at their houses, robbers in Karachi have now started targeting mosques.

In a recent incident, three worshipers were robbed inside a mosque in Karachi’s Karimabad area. The CCTV footage shows an armed individual entering the mosque and snatching mobile phones and cash from the citizens.

According to the muezzin of the mosque, the citizens were deprived of Rs. 10,000 cash and mobile phones. In a separate incident during Eid, a person was shot dead in the city’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Chowrangi for resisting robbery.

The victim, identified as Turab Zaidi, was a father of three children and the only son of his parents. According to the police, Zaidi was killed moments after he withdrew money from an ATM.

During the holy month of Ramadan, nearly two dozen individuals lost their lives in similar incidents. According to a report, during the ongoing year, 56 citizens have been killed while over 200 have been injured.