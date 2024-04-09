Most Rare Whale Seen for the First Time in Pakistan [Video]

Local fishermen captured footage of a rare black whale while fishing approximately 2 to 3 kilometers from the coastline in the sea.

In the recorded video, the fishermen displayed their excitement, with some cautioning others to keep a safe distance, while others light-heartedly referred to it as a shark.

Earlier in 2020, a rare sighting of a humpback whale occurred off the coast of Balochistan.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/NnWOIF1OGpY?si=JGe0_4Xeu-GKYNLU

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/NnWOIF1OGpY?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/NnWOIF1OGpY?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/NnWOIF1OGpY





The viral footage on social media depicted the majestic creature leaping out of the water.

ALSO READ Diagnostic Services at PIMS and Other Govt Health Centers to Become Massively Expensive

Local fishermen discovered the whale while fishing near the shores of Balochistan and shared the extraordinary sight on social media platforms.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, the Technical Advisor of the World Wide Fund (WWF) highlighted that the humpback whale is endangered according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, with only around 100 individuals remaining worldwide.

He emphasized that the humpback whale inhabits the waters of Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Oman, and Iran.