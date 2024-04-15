Motorway Police Fines Nearly 7,000 Transporters for Overcharging During Eid

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 15, 2024 | 6:33 pm

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) took stern action against the complaints of overcharging by the transporters during Eid-ul-Fitr and returned more than Rs. 3.9 million to passengers and fined 6,935 public service vehicles for overcharging and overloading.

Under the directions of Inspector General, of National Highways and Motorway Police Salman Chaudhry, the officers took stern action against the complaints of overcharging by the transporters during Eid-ul-Fitr and returned more than Rs. 3.9 million to passengers of public service vehicles that were over-charged during Eid days.

6,935 public service vehicles were fined for overcharging and overloading. More than Rs. 11 million fine was imposed against these violations.

Furthermore, NHMP ensured the safe and comfortable travel of commuters on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The timely and quick action of the Motorway Police was highly appreciated. Inspector General Salman Chaudhry reiterated that the safety of passengers traveling on National Highways across Pakistan remains NHMP’s prime responsibility.

In this regard, additional officers and special squads were deployed at various points to deal with any untoward situation. Along with this, officers at all the main toll plazas took steps to resolve the complaints of passengers on time.

>