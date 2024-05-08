6 Cattle Markets Will be Established in Islamabad at These Locations

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 8, 2024 | 5:58 pm

The Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad has decided to establish six cattle markets in the city, comprising three large and three small ones.

The larger markets will be located in Sangjani, I-15, and I-12, while the smaller ones will be set up at Bhara Kahu, Sultana Foundation, and Islamabad Expressway.

ALSO READ

These markets will operate from the 1st to the 13th of Zil Hajj. A fee of Rs. 500 will be charged for large animals and Rs. 250 for small animals.

An open auction for cattle markets is scheduled for May 9 at the Directorate Municipal Administration (DMA) office.

ALSO READ

Previously, the details regarding the central market for sacrificial animals in Karachi were shared by the administration. For this year’s cattle market for sacrificial animals, an area of 1000 acres at Taisar Town Northern Bypass has been allocated.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

AAN TV – Pakistan’s Premier Family Entertainment Brings the Biggest Turkish Hit, ‘Ramo,’ to Pakistan!
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>