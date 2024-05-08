6 Cattle Markets Will be Established in Islamabad at These Locations

The Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad has decided to establish six cattle markets in the city, comprising three large and three small ones.

The larger markets will be located in Sangjani, I-15, and I-12, while the smaller ones will be set up at Bhara Kahu, Sultana Foundation, and Islamabad Expressway.

These markets will operate from the 1st to the 13th of Zil Hajj. A fee of Rs. 500 will be charged for large animals and Rs. 250 for small animals.

An open auction for cattle markets is scheduled for May 9 at the Directorate Municipal Administration (DMA) office.

Previously, the details regarding the central market for sacrificial animals in Karachi were shared by the administration. For this year’s cattle market for sacrificial animals, an area of 1000 acres at Taisar Town Northern Bypass has been allocated.