Sindh Govt Declares High Alert Ahead of Heavy Rain Prediction

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah has issued a high alert across all municipalities, administrative bodies, and hospitals in the province in anticipation of heavy rainfall.

The Chief Secretary instructed all relevant authorities to maintain heightened vigilance during the impending rainfall. Emphasizing effective drainage of rainwater from major thoroughfares and low-lying areas, Shah directed Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), WASA, and Cantonments to be prepared for emergencies.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has established a Rain Emergency Centre under the supervision of Director Demolition Abdul Sajjad Khan.

SBCA Director-General Abdul Rasheed Solangi stated that technical staff in the Rain Emergency Centre will work in three shifts for 24 hours to address any emergent situations, with staff leaves being canceled. Furthermore, a campaign has been launched to evacuate residents from 515 dilapidated and unsafe buildings to ensure their safety.

Asadullah Khan, Chief Engineer of Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) mentioned that various sections of the city’s main roads are equipped with machinery, including suction machines and dewatering pumps deployed in areas prone to urban flooding. The KWSC spokesperson confirmed the dispatch of suction machines, dewatering pumps, and other machinery to key locations in the city, such as major roads and landmarks like the Metropole Hotel, Governor House, Muslim Gymkhana, and others.

Assuring uninterrupted drainage work, the spokesperson stated that KWSC staff would remain on duty throughout the night, providing timely drainage services.