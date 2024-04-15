South Africa Confirms the Venues for ODI World Cup 2027

Cricket South Africa confirmed the eight venues which are set to host the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, co-hosted by African countries Zimbabwe and Namibia.

CSA Chief Executive, Pholetsi Moseki, described the selection process as “scientific” focusing on logistical considerations such as airport proximity and hotel availability.

The major event will have an impact on the region, where the 2003 World Cup was also held, as Johannesburg’s Wanderers, SuperSport Park in Centurion, Cape Town’s Newlands, Kingsmead in Durban, St George’s Park in Gqeberha, Bloemfontein’s Mangaung Oval, Boland Park in Paarl, and Buffalo Park in East London get included in the hosting.

The mention-worthy omissions from the hosting list are Benoni, Potchefstroom, and Kimberley, which were part of the 2003 event. The selection process prioritized facilities and infrastructures that can best accommodate the expected inflow of international fans and media.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in October-November 2027, as the hosting countries are expected to showcase their vibrant culture and hospitality.

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, has a capacity of approximately 30,000 spectators. It hosted the finals of the 2003 World Cup, the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, and a semi-final of the 2009 Champions Trophy.

Newlands, Cape Town, has hosted over 60 Test matches and was the setting for the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup final and the semi-final of the 2007 T20 World Cup.

SuperSport Park, Centurion, was the venue for the 2009 Champions Trophy final, while the Kingsmead, Durban, was the semi-final venue for both the 2003 World Cup and the 2007 T20 World Cup.